Monday's Met Gala was chock full of unforgettable entrances — here's looking at you, Nia Dennis — and glamorous celebrity style. But perhaps one of the most notable looks of the night belonged to Ciara, who rocked a sequin gown inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks uniform.

For Monday's star-studded event, which was themed, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Ciara opted for a lime green, cutout gown designed by Peter Dundas that also featured Wilson's jersey number, 3, front and center. "My Hubby's color rush Seahawks jersey transformed into a dress," shared Ciara on Instagram.

Ciara's dress was actually inspired by Geoffrey Beene's jersey dress from the 1960s, according to the 35-year-old singer. Beene's design was a long-sleeve, purple sequin gown that channeled a Minnesota Vikings jersey.

To complete her NFL-inspired look, Ciara also accessorized with a football-shaped clutch and Wilson's Super Bowl ring, which he received after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII back in February 2014. Wilson, who did not accompany Ciara to Monday's Met Gala, was among the many that sang her praises on Instagram. "My Queen. My Everything," commented Wilson on her page.

Ciara-The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and share two children together, 1-year-old son Win Harrison and daughter Sienna Princess, 4. The "Level Up" singer also has a 7-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future. With Wilson now in the midst of his 10th NFL season, Ciara and the couple's children are continuing to cheer him on both IRL and on the 'gram.

"Never the easiest photo to take, but I'll take it! 🥰 We're so proud of you @DangeRussWilson! Game 1. Hawks Win! Go Baby! Go @Seahawks #GoHawks," wrote Ciara on Instagram this past weekend. Wilson and the Seahawks also got their first win of the season on Sunday after a 28-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. (Related: How Ciara Finds 'Me' Time In the Midst of Chaos)