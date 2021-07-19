Coco Gauff is keeping her head held high following Sunday's "disappointing" news that she will be unable to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. (Related: The Most Common Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out for, According to Experts).

In a message posted to her social media accounts, the 17-year-old tennis sensation offered well-wishes to American athletes and added how she's hopeful for future Olympic opportunities.

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," wrote Gauff in an Instagram post. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

"I want to wish Team USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family," she continued.

Gauff, who captioned her post with a praying-hands emoji, along with red, white, and blue hearts, received a flurry of support from fellow athletes, including fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka.

"Hope you feel better soon," commented Osaka, who will compete for Japan at the Tokyo Games. American tennis player Kristie Ahn also responded to Gauff's message, saying, "Sending you good vibes & wishing you a safe and quick recovery."

The United States Tennis Association also took to social media to share how "heartbroken" the organization is for Gauff. In a "statement" posted on Twitter, the USTA wrote, "We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The entire USA Tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco."

"We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon," continued the organization. "We know Coco will join all of us in rooting on the other Team USA members who will be traveling to Japan and competing in the coming days."

Gauff, who competed at Wimbledon earlier this month, losing to Germany's Angelique Kerber in the fourth round, had previously expressed how excited she was to compete in her first Olympic games. She was set to join Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Alison Riske in Women's Singles.

In addition to Gauff, American basketball player Bradley Beal will also miss the Olympics due to COVID-19 issues, according to The Washington Post, and Kara Eaker, an alternate member on the US Women's Gymnastics Team tested positive for the virus Monday. Eaker, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 two months ago, has been placed in isolation, along with fellow Olympic alternate, Leanne Wong, according to the Associated Press. Although Eaker and Wong were not specified by USA Gymnastics, the organization stated the two would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions. Meanwhile, Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected, USA Gymnastics confirmed Monday, according to the AP.