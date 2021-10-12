Performing the jive set to "Stand Out" from A Goofy Movie — it was "Disney Heroes" night, after all — Rigsby, 34, and Burke, 37, lit up the ballroom, earning a stellar score of a 27 out of 40 from the judges. "I'm so glad to be done with quarantine, I'm so glad to be back in this space," said Rigsby on Monday's episode, according to People.

Burke and Rigsby — who previously reunited for rehearsals last Friday — will perform again on Tuesday night, with one celebrity-pro pair set to be eliminated at the end of the episode. Burke said Sunday that she was "so proud" of Rigsby for learning not one, but two dances for this week. "This week has been insane, but we are so excited to hit the ballroom," said Burke on Instagram. (Related: This Is How Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Were Judged On 'DWTS' Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis)

Last week, Burke and Rigsby performed separately and remotely (a first in Dancing With the Stars history, BTW) as they recovered from COVID-19. Both Burke and Rigsby had recently tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated against the virus. "In comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day," said Rigsby in an Instagram video from late September. "So, that must be the vaccine antibodies working and we're super grateful for that." (Related: How Effective is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

Although the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best form of protection against the novel coronavirus, breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated are still possible. Those who do contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated are less likely to develop serious symptoms or illness compared to those who are not vaccinated, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)