Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke tearfully announced Sunday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated with the two-dose Moderna vaccine. (Related: What Is a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection?)

Burke, who is partnered with Peloton's Cody Rigsby on Season 30 of the ABC dance series, detailed her ordeal in an emotional Instagram video. "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means, I have COVID," said Burke in the video. "I just got the news now and I have been anticipating just waiting around since 7 this morning."

Burke, 37, added in Sunday's Instagram video that she had been feeling "progressively worse," and that she feels "so bad" for Rigsby, who made his ballroom debut last week. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s—t to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because the show's tomorrow," she continued. "I just hope I didn't spread it." (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Transmission)

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections can occur when someone who is fully vaccinated (and has been for at least two weeks) contracts the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That said, however, the folks who do develop breakthrough infections are less likely to endure serious illness compared to those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, says the CDC. The agency also notes that the folks who have breakthrough COVID-19 infections can be contagious. (See: 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19)

Burke also implored skeptics to take COVID-19 seriously in Sunday's video. "For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f—king real, dude," she said. "I have to quarantine for 10 days. I have been ordered to stay home." (Related: 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19)

Since posting Sunday's video, Burke has received an outpouring of support from followers, including Dancing With the Stars alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. "Cheryl I'm so sorry. I wish I could help in anyway," commented Bristowe on Instagram, while Season 30 competitor, Jimmie Allen, shared, "Sending you love you. 🙏🏽 for you 💜."

With Burke now sidelined, Rigsby will now dance with an alternate pro for Monday's show, reported Good Morning America. Reps for ABC did not immediately return Shape's request for comment at the time of publication.