Burke announced Sunday in an Instagram video that she had the novel coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Peloton's Cody Rigsby announced Thursday that he tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, days after his Dancing With the Stars partner, Cheryl Burke, contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Rigsby — who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, prior to being vaccinated — said that he was experiencing "really mild symptoms," including congestion and a cough. "In comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day," said Rigsby in his video. "So, that must be the vaccine antibodies working and we're super grateful for that." (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

Rigsby, 34, also noted Thursday that they're still trying to figure out his fate on Dancing With the Stars. In the meantime, the Peloton superstar said he was going to eat "all the yummy food" given he still had his tastebuds. (ICYDK, the new loss of taste and smell are symptoms commonly associated with the virus.)

Although the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best form of protection against the virus, breakthrough infections are possible. Those who develop breakthrough infections, despite being fully vaccinated (and has been for at least 14 days) may experience less severe symptoms or may be asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Related: Catt Sadler Is Sick with COVID-19 Despite Being Fully Vaccinated)

With Week 3 of Dancing With the Stars set to get underway Monday, it remains to be seen how the competition will play out in regard to Burke, 37, and Rigsby. This past week, the duo was judged based on a pre-taped rehearsal. Wishing both Burke and Rigsby speedy recoveries!