You might have heard that Lizzo recently sparked some controversy after sharing that she did a 10-day smoothie cleanse to "reset" her stomach following a trip to Mexico. Even though she said she felt "amazing" after the cleanse, the singer received some backlash from people who felt that her posts promoted unhealthy messages about body image.

Later, the singer responded to the criticism by explaining that she's still in the process of finding a healthy balance and is working hard to mend her relationship with food and body image. Most of all, Lizzo said she wanted her fans to know that she is human and entitled to her own journey.

"As someone who coined the phrase #voiceofthecurves I've muted my voice for a few months now out of shame," Brooks, who gave birth to her daughter Freeya in November 2019, wrote alongside a sensual black and white photo of herself. "I felt shameful of gaining weight. Even though I brought a whole human into the world, I still felt shameful because I wasn't able to maintain my normal body weight post-pregnancy."

Brooks said that she initially remained "quiet" on social media in the hope that she'd reach a point where she could "post that snatch back photo like so many celebrities miraculously do" after having a baby. "But that's not my story," she continued in her post. " (Related: Everything You Should Know About Postpartum Weight Loss)

As for Brooks, she admitted in her post that she's tried "all kinds of diets [and] cleanses" in her postpartum journey — not because she doesn't love herself, she wrote, but because she does love herself, her body, and her mind, and she's trying to take care of herself.

"Just like Lizzo, and so many other 'fat' girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy," Brooks continued in her post. "I feel it's important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain't always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress." (Related: How to Create an Inclusive Environment In the Wellness Space)