Demi Lovato won't have a "Heart Attack" if you accidentally call them "she" or "her."

The 28-year-old singer, who announced in May that they identify as non-binary, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that for many, change takes time. As such, they're patient when it comes to adjusting to their new pronouns.

"If you misgender me - That's okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!" wrote the pop star. "As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally 💞 I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.."

In the post's caption, Lovato explained to her 109 million followers that they "felt the need to post this" as they "often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others." The pop star continued, "It's all about your intention. It's important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it's okay 😊🙏🏻 💞remember that I love you, and to keep going 🤟🏻☮️💓 #nonbinaryawarenessweek."

Lovato shared their message one day prior to International Non-Binary People's Day, which is aimed at raising awareness and celebrating those who identify as non-binary. (Related: What It Really Means to Be Gender Fluid or Identify As Non-Binary)

Earlier this spring, the artist, writer, and activist announced their transition from she/her to they/them pronouns on their 4D With Demi Lovato podcast. During the May episode with podcast guest Alok Vaid-Menon, Lovato explained that being non-binary means someone identifies "not exclusively a man or a woman" and may "visibly defy society's ideas of what a man or woman should look like" in their gender expression. (Related: Demi Lovato Announced They Identify As Non-Binary).

Lovato also revealed in the episode that denying their gender identity and sexuality (they identify as pansexual) contributed to their struggle with substance abuse, which resulted in a near-fatal overdose in 2018. (Related: An LGBTQ+ Glossary of Gender and Sexuality Definitions Everyone Should Know)

"I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists, or team members, or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way," they explained. "I thought that was what I was supposed to be, and now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do."

Since their May announcement, Lovato has received a slew of star-studded support as they continue to embrace their non-binary identity. For example, Lizzo recently corrected a paparazzo that misgendered the "Cool for the Summer" songstress during an evening out. When Lovato caught wind of the news, they shared a video of the incident on their Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude for the rapper. "@lizzobeeating you f--king queen, I love you. thank you," wrote Lovato.