Demi Lovato Opened Up About Her History of Sexual Assault In Her New Documentary

Demi Lovato's upcoming documentary Dancing with the Devil promises a new perspective on the singer's life, including a look into the circumstances of her near-fatal overdose in 2018. In a trailer for the documentary, Lovato shared that she had three strokes and a heart attack during the overdose. Now that the documentary has premiered at this year's virtual SXSW Film Festival, new details about Dancing with the Devil have surfaced, including Lovato's dialogue in the film about allegedly experiencing sexual assault.

In the documentary, Lovato reveals that she was allegedly raped as a teenager, according to a review of the movie from Variety. "We were hooking up but I said — hey, this is not going any farther, I'm a virgin, and I don't want to lose it this way. And that didn't matter to them, they did it anyways," she recalls in the film, according to Variety. "And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him."

In the aftermath of the alleged assault, Lovato said she began engaging in self-harm, including cutting and bulimia, Variety reports. While she doesn't identify her alleged abuser in the documentary, Lovato said they never faced consequences for what they did, even though she said she told someone about the alleged assault. "My MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it," shared Lovato, according to Variety. "They never got taken out of the movie they were in. But I've just kept it quiet because I've always had something to say, and I'm tired of opening my mouth, so there's the tea." (Related: How Sexual Assault Survivors Are Using Fitness As Part of Their Recovery)

At another point in the documentary, Lovato alleges another sexual assault incident. This time, her drug dealer allegedly took advantage of her on the night of her overdose. "When they found me, I was naked, blue," she says in the film, according to People. "I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

In both cases, Lovato reveals that she put blame on herself at first. "I really beat myself up for years, which is why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact it was a rape when it happened," she says in the documentary, according to People. (The singer has also been open about the ups and downs of her eating disorder recovery.)

Two episodes of Dancing with the Devil premiere March 23 on YouTube, followed by two episodes premiering over the subsequent two weeks. But it's already evident that a major focus of the documentary will include Lovato candidly discussing some of the toughest experiences of her life, without sugar-coating the details. Hopefully, Lovato's revelations can help assure people going through similar challenges that they're not alone.