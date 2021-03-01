The artist opened up about the "unrealistic beauty expectations" she's experienced because of these face-altering effects and apologized for using them in the past.

Trying out filters and editing tools might seem like an easy, harmless way to have a little fun with your selfies, especially since pretty much every smartphone app has a myriad of options, allowing for easy experimentation. But if you've ever felt bummed because you don't see an IRL Instagram filter looking back at you in the mirror, Demi Lovato feels you.

On Sunday, Lovato posted a new video on Instagram and TikTok in which she gets real about "unrealistic beauty expectations" she's experienced as a result of using filters on social media. In the clip, she can be seen playing around with a filter, showing off noticeably smoother skin, a smaller nose, and other edits to her features with the caption, "Open fully for a friendly reminder 💖💖💖."

The 28-year-old artist calls out the so-called updates by adding text captions on top of the video that read, "These aren't my real eyes," "My skin is not this smooth," and "Wait do I need a smaller nose?" (See: Cassey Ho "Decoded" Instagram's Beauty Standard—Then Photoshopped Herself to Match It)

She also apologizes for using the filters herself "without realizing how dangerous they were before" — especially when it comes to how they might impact her younger fan base. "Thank God these weren't around when I was 13 but also...how are teens supposed to learn to accept themselves w[ith] this shit," she writes in other text captions.

Along with learning more about how filters can impact her own self-image (and the feelings her fans might have), Lovato has shared other tips and tricks she relies on to help maintain a healthy, positive relationship with social media. Not only does she take social media breaks from time to time, but she also's not afraid to mute people — yes, even her friends — if she finds that she's comparing real-life herself to what they portray of themselves online.