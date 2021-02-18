Demi Lovato's upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil, will shed light on the singer's near-fatal overdose in 2018. A new trailer for the documentary reveals that the singer will detail the experience without holding back.

The trailer suggests that Lovato will open up about personal details throughout the film. "FYI I'm just gonna say it all, and then if we don't want to use any of it, we can take it out," she said toward the beginning of the teaser.

When discussing the specifics of her overdose in the trailer, Lovato shared new details around just how intense it was. "I had three strokes," she said. "I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live]." (The neurological effects of drug misuse can include brain damage due to seizures, stroke, and direct toxic effects on brain cells, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse [NIDA]. And most drugs can have negative cardiovascular effects ranging from abnormal heart rate to heart attack, according to NIDA.)