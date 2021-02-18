Demi Lovato Revealed She Had 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Her Nearly-Fatal Overdose
In her upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil, the singer will share new details about her 2018 overdose.
Demi Lovato's upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil, will shed light on the singer's near-fatal overdose in 2018. A new trailer for the documentary reveals that the singer will detail the experience without holding back.
The trailer suggests that Lovato will open up about personal details throughout the film. "FYI I'm just gonna say it all, and then if we don't want to use any of it, we can take it out," she said toward the beginning of the teaser.
When discussing the specifics of her overdose in the trailer, Lovato shared new details around just how intense it was. "I had three strokes," she said. "I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live]." (The neurological effects of drug misuse can include brain damage due to seizures, stroke, and direct toxic effects on brain cells, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse [NIDA]. And most drugs can have negative cardiovascular effects ranging from abnormal heart rate to heart attack, according to NIDA.)
News broke in July 2018 that Lovato had been hospitalized for an apparent overdose after reportedly struggling with sobriety for months. TMZ initially reported that Lovato had overdosed on heroin, though a source told People that it wasn't heroin-related. (Related: What Exactly Is Narcan and How Does It Work?)
August of that year brought better news. Lovato wrote a statement thanking her fans and shared that she planned to take time to "focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery." The singer then went to rehab and was back in L.A. by November. At that point, her younger half-sister Madison De La Garza confirmed that Lovato was doing well. "She's working really hard on her sobriety, and we're all so incredibly proud of her," De La Garza said in an interview with the podcast Millennial Hollywood.
Lovato has opened up about her mental health and struggles with sobriety throughout her career. She gave a powerful speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention about the importance of ending the stigma around mental health, after previously revealing she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She's also shared the ups and downs of her eating disorder recovery in addition to her journey with addiction. (Related: Demi Lovato Says This Technique Helped Her Relinquish Control Over Her Eating Habits)
Dancing with the Devil will be a four-part documentary that will premiere on March 23 on YouTube."Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, this is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment," reads a description below the YouTube trailer. Based on the brief glimpse of the doc provided in the trailer, Lovato will discuss her dark times, as well as her latest chapter. "I'm ready to get back to doing what I love which is making music," she said in the preview. "I'm not living my life for other people, or their headlines, or their Twitter comments."
Comments