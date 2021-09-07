Demi Moore and Her Daughters Will Inspire You to Buy One More Swimsuit This Summer
Demi Moore and her three daughters are saying farewell to summer in style.
Over Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, the 58-year-old actress shared a glamorous photo of her girls — daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and 27-year-old Tallulah — rocking white swimsuits from the Andie Swim label. And while the Instagram post unsurprisingly amassed more than 81,000 "likes," this isn't the first time Moore and her daughters (whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis) nearly broke the internet.
Back in July, Moore took to Instagram to announce her participation in Andie Swim's summer campaign, which celebrated togetherness with loved ones. Although the ladies all sported different colors for the July launch, Moore and her girls stuck to white suits for the September post. While Moore rocked a one-piece with a keyhole cutout in the front, her eldest daughter, Rumer, wore the sleek Amalfi one-piece with thin straps (Buy It, $95, andieswim.com) as the youngest, Tallulah, opted for the plunging Mykonos style (Buy It, $115, andieswim.com).
With summer sticking around for just a few more days (FYI, fall arrives on Wednesday, Sept. 22), you can still stock up on similar suits. Check out Moore of the celebrity-approved styles below.
Related Items
Summersalt's The Jetsetter Swimsuit
If you love the tie-front look, Summersalt's The Jetsetter might fit your fancy. While it has thicker straps and less structured cups than Demi's one-piece, the suit is sold in two color-block options, as well as one fun floral print.
Aerie Plunge Bikini Top
Love the look of Scout's plunge bikini top but prefer colors over whites? The Aerie Plunge Bikini Top, which is sold in seven shades, is a nice dupe.
J.Crew Plunge V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Similarly, if you're a fan of Tallulah's plunge one-piece but prefer vibrant colors over all-white, the best-selling J.Crew Plunge V-neck one-piece swimsuit might be your perfect fit. Best of all, it's sold in six colors and 13 sizes.