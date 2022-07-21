Demi Moore Is Challenging the Idea That Women Become Less Desirable with Age

The 59-year-old actress recently collaborated on a line of swimsuits that includes bikinis and one-pieces with plunging necklines.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia
Published on July 21, 2022
Demi Moore believes she has a lot to look forward to as she approaches 60. The actress shared her positive outlook about aging and women defying expectations as they get older in a new interview with People.

"It's changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older," she said of a new line she worked on with the swimwear brand Andie, which includes bikinis, one-pieces with deep V-necklines, and high-waisted two-pieces inspired by vintage designs. "We don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy."

If you take a peek at Moore's Instagram, where she's posted multiple photos of herself in pieces from the collaborative collection, you might assume she's always been comfortable modeling various styles of bathing suits. However, she hasn't always felt as confident as she may appear. "I probably fit into the category that has not been the most confident about my body. And I think that part of even doing a [swimwear] shoot, no matter what, it is extremely vulnerable," she told People in a previous interview about creating campaign imagery for the new swimwear line.

"I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia," she said of the European swimwear shoot. "I really do hope it makes women feel confident," added Moore.

With her 60th birthday approaching, Moore is not interested in "being defined by a number," she said in the more recent People interview. Instead, she wants to be defined by her experience. "You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating," she added.

Moore also pointed out how differently she feels as she ages compared to how her grandmother seemed to feel at her age. "When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old," explained Moore. "But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

The actress certainly seems to have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. So, cheers to feeling "alive and present" at every stage of life.

