Cheryl Burke and Peloton's Cody Rigsby made Dancing With the Stars history on Monday night with a virtual performance following their breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Dancing to the sounds of Britney Spears' 2007 single, "Gimme More," Burke, 37, and Rigsby, 34, performed a jazz routine remotely and separately — a first in the show's 30-season run — from their respective living rooms. "I'm feeling great but now this comes with a bunch of different setbacks. I've got to break down my living room, I've got to set up an entire camera setup and I've got to learn choreography all from my home," said Rigsby during Monday's episode, according to People.

"If you thought you were going to count me out during Britney night, think again America. If anything I've learned from Britney Spears, it's a comeback baby," he continued. (Related: How Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Were Judged on 'DWTS' Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis)

Although Burke and Rigsby didn't receive the highest scores of the night — they got an 18 out of 30, BTW — the duo will dance again next week as Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated on Monday's episode.

Last week, Burke revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Days later, Rigsby (who is also fully vaccinated) announced that he too had caught the virus. "In comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day," said the Peloton instructor in an Instagram video. "So, that must be the vaccine antibodies working and we're super grateful for that." (Related: How Effective is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

While the COVID-19 vaccines remain the best form of protection against the virus, breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated are possible. Fortunately, for the fully vaccinated folks who experience breakthrough infections, they "are less likely to develop serious illness" versus those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to Burke and Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough was also absent from the ballroom on Monday's episode due to possible coronavirus exposure. "Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," said host Tyra Banks on Monday's show, according to People.