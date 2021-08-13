Emma Corrin Opened Up About Their 'Ongoing' Journey Since Coming Out as Queer

"I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a way to go." said The Crown star in a new interview.

Emma Corrin has become a household name in the last year after portraying Princess Diana on the hit Netflix series, The Crown. But in recent months, the 25-year-old actor has opened up about their private life, coming out as queer in April. In a new interview with ITV News' Granada Reports, Corrin spoke candidly about their journey thus far, and the importance of continuing conversations centered on gender identity.

"I think visibility is key with these things," said Corrin during Thursday's interview. "I mean, I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a way to go. I think that, you know, we're so used to defining ourselves — and that's the way, sadly, society works — is within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

Earlier this summer, Corrin posted a photo to Instagram that featured the performer wearing a chest binder, which can flatten the chest and help people feel more comfortable with their bodies, according to the trans-inspired clothing company, Point 5cc. At the time, Corrin had also included the pronouns "she/they" in their Instagram bio before being removed, according to Elle. The British star also referred to themself as "queer" in an April Instagram post, captioning a wedding-centric shot, "ur fave queer bride."

Corrin added Thursday on Grenada Reports that they were initially scared to share part of their journey on social media. "When I started posting about it, obviously, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do. But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. You know, it's like, great and it's something to be celebrated," said Corrin. (Related: LGBTQ+ Glossary of Gender and Sexuality Definitions Allies Should Know)

The Emmy-nominated performer also said Thursday that they hope by sharing their journey, that it can help others. "I'm still figuring it all out and I think everyone is, and that's kind of the point is there's no fixed identity, especially for people in the queer community, so it's going to be an ongoing journey," said Corrin.