New mom Emmy Rossum gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers a peek at her 2-month-old daughter on Sunday, all the while championing a cause close to her heart.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, a casually dressed Rossum is seen kissing her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Sam Esmail. In the caption, the 34-year-old actress encouraged fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing she had been vaccinated during her pregnancy. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

"When I was pregnant I got vaccinated," wrote Rossum. "Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies. In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine." Rossum's message comes four months after a South Florida healthcare worker, who had received one dose of the Moderna vaccine, gave birth to a baby girl with COVID-19 antibodies. The news suggested that when a pregnant person receives a COVID-19 vaccine, they could pass protective antibodies to their child — something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up in their vaccine guidance for pregnant people. "Recent reports have shown that people who have received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines during pregnancy (mostly during their third trimester) have passed antibodies to their fetuses, which could help protect them after birth," according to the organization.

Although Rossum did not specify which COVID-19 vaccine she received, the CDC suggests that those who are pregnant get the inoculation since they're at risk for developing more serious cases of COVID-19 and it can protect against serious illnesses stemming from the virus. The CDC also advises those debating whether or not to receive the vaccine while expecting to consider your risk of exposure to COVID-19, the risks of severe illness, the known benefits of vaccination, and "the limited but growing evidence about the safety of vaccinations during pregnancy." (Related: Why Some People Are Choosing Not to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine)

What's more, the World Health Organization also "recommends the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women when the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks."

In response to Sunday's Instagram post, Rossum received a flurry of responses from fans, some of whom also shared their experiences about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine while expecting. "I got vaccinated while pregnant and just had a beautiful healthy girl too!" one user told Rossum in the comments section of her Instagram post, while another shared, "I'm pregnant and also got vaccinated. No problems."