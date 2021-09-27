Get Ready to Lose It Over This First Look at Season 2 of 'Bridgerton'

First, some good news: The countdown to the second season of Bridgerton is officially underway. The bad news: You're going to have to wait until 2022 to catch new episodes of the global phenomenon, which premiered last year.

Over the weekend, however, Netflix treated Bridgerton fans to a sneak peek at the upcoming second season, which will focus on the budding romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newbie Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). And while the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) will be missing in action this time around, based on Saturday's clip, it appears there will be no shortage of drama in the upcoming season. (Related: What 'Bridgerton' Gets Wrong About Sex and Why It Matters)

"He's met someone who's really his match," said series star Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington) of Anthony Bridgerton during Saturday's panel, according to Variety.

Coughlan, who has been part of the series since its 2020 debut, previously teased to Entertainment Tonight that Bridgerton's second season will be a "whole lot spicier." "When you do season 1, you don't know if you're gonna get a season 2, but we were like, 'I really hope we get a chance to tell that story because people love it so much.' And Kate is such a fiery character," said Coughlan to Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"She's like this strong, independent woman. We really wanted to get to that and the fact that we get to tell [it] is a real privilege. I think there's also the fun of a second season that you don't have to do the exposition in order to be like, 'This is the world of Bridgerton.' People get what Bridgerton is now, and it's become this phenomena, which is bonkers. But yeah, people know what they're heading into, but they are not ready," continued Coughlan.