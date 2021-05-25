Gabrielle Union's Makeup Artist Used This Dermaplaning Tool to Give Her Flawless Skin for the BBMAs
It's no shock to anyone that Gabrielle Union-Wade dazzled at the Billboard Music Awards. What might surprise you, however, is exactly how she got that incredibly luminous look.
Union's makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, posted a photo on Instagram of the actress and author pre-BBMAs, sharing the details of her glam, which included a slew of Giorgio Armani Beauty makeup products.
But the real secret to Union's glow and super smooth skin came before the makeup. In the post, Stiles credited a dermaplaning tool called Dermaflash Luxe (Buy It, $199, ulta.com) for prepping the actress' skin. (P.S. Did you know Union recently launched a super affordable hair care line?)
ICYDK, dermaplaning is a go-to celebrity makeup artist technique used to instantly brighten stars' skin and help with makeup application. You do it with a dermaplaning tool, which usually has single-edge blade that gently removes dead skin cells, buildup, and fine facial hair on the surface of your face.
While some dermaplaning tools are super basic — like this Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Dermaplaning Tool (Buy It, $5 for 3, amazon.com), which is a straight-up blade with a handle — the Dermaflash Luxe takes it a step further by using two different vibration speeds to exfoliate the skin even more. This method of exfoliation and hair removal not only instantly smooths your skin, giving makeup the perfect canvas to sit on, but also allows your favorite products to fully soak in, making your serums and moisturizers even more powerful. (Here's more on how to pick the best facial exfoliator for your skin.)
Plus, dermaplaning works on all complexions (unlike, say, laser hair removal) and is a cost-effective at-home treatment that only takes minutes. The Dermaflash Luxe package even includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and four replacement blades to make the whole process that much more efficient and safer. It's simple, to use: After washing your face, you pull skin taut with one hand, and with the tool in your other hand, you'll make sweeping strokes from the hairline in towards the nose.
You'll want to avoid sensitive spots such as the eyes and lips, and only use each blade once for the most hygienic experience. Avoid dermaplaning during an acne breakout, because you could spread the bacteria across your face and possibly create more unwelcome zits. Otherwise, it should help prevent breakouts in the long run (since it's removing all the gunk and dead skin cells on the surface of your skin), and is safe to do once a week. (Related: What Is Microneedling and Should You Try It at Home?)
If you're hesitant to try because you're afraid the tool will give you a five o'clock shadow, be comforted by the fact that dermaplaning will not make hair grow back thicker. Women generally don't produce enough testosterone (a sex hormone that contributes to hair growth) to grow stubbly facial hair in the first place; the hair will grow back the same color and thickness as it was before.
If you want to give it a try but don't want to spend $200 on Stiles' celeb-approved device, you can start with one that's way more affordable. There are a few cheaper dermaplaning tools as well, this $4 option is named one of the best face razors for women, and the aforementioned Schick Hydro Silk has over 80,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
You don't have to wait for your own red-carpet moment to have shiny, bright skin. Be inspired by Union and make dermaplaning part of your beauty regime, even if it's only to have fabulous skin while you're lying on the couch watching Union in Bring it On for the twentieth time.