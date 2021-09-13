Gal Gadot and Julianne Hough Are Fans of This Highly-Rated Sports Bra
A quality, low-impact sports bra deserves a special spot in your workout wardrobe. But tried and tested sports bras aren't easy to come by and sometimes, the abundance of choices online can be overwhelming. So when it comes to workout wear inspo, who better to turn than some of your favorite celebs?
From Gal Gadot to Hailey Bieber, the Tavi Noir Low-Impact Studio Sports Bra (Buy It, $45, neimanmarcus.com) seems to be a staple — and it's really no mystery why these stylish ladies are such huge fans.
The Tavi Noir Studio Sports Bra is perfect for offering light support for low-impact activities, such as yoga and pilates. The piece also comes with removable pads so wearers can play around with the comfort level and the fit that best suits them. Not to mention the fabric is a mix of nylon and spandex, which, aside from being ultra-soft, provides that extra bit of stability you need to make sure your breasts stay in place. Available in sizes XS-XL, the Tavi Noir Studio Sports Bra bra comes in four solid colors as well as a fun, yet classy geo pattern. (Related: 8 Super Stylish and Supportive Sports Bras Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing)
Buy It: Tavi Noir Low-Impact Studio Sports Bra, $45, neimanmarcus.com
Bieber and Gadot join a long list of celebrities who have recently been seen rocking this Tavi Noir best-seller. As documented on Tavi Noir's Instagram highlights reel, actress Heidy De la Rosa and models Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause have taken to their Instagram Stories to rave about the bra. Not only did actress Julianne Hough wear the sports bra while strolling at the beach, but SWEAT trainer Kelsey Wells flaunted the piece on Instagram during an intense strength workout. What better stamp of approval does one need?
Customers have also been raving about the fit and feel of the Studio Sports Bra online, which currently holds a 4.7-star rating out of a possible 5. "I have this bra in 'bashful — the color is so pretty and flattering," shared one reviewer. "It is very functional and the fabric is super soft. I wear it to yoga all the time!"
"The look and feel of this bra is by far my favorite," wrote another reviewer. "The low-cut front still gives me the coverage I need and everything stays in place - and the back detail is so subtle but adorable. Highly recommend!"
It's important to note that based on other reviews and the product description itself, the Tavi Noir Studio Sports Bra is best suited for low-intensity workouts. That said, however, it can easily double as a super cute crop top that can be layered under a jacket or sweater. (Related: The Best Sports Bras for Small Boobs)
If you like to go with the crowd when selecting activewear, Tavi Noir's Studio Bra is definitely one of the best options available. And let's not forget that appealing price tag.