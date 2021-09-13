Gal Gadot and Julianne Hough Are Fans of This Highly-Rated Sports Bra

The Tavi Noir Studio Sports Bra is perfect for offering light support for low-impact activities, such as yoga and pilates. The piece also comes with removable pads so wearers can play around with the comfort level and the fit that best suits them. Not to mention the fabric is a mix of nylon and spandex, which, aside from being ultra-soft, provides that extra bit of stability you need to make sure your breasts stay in place. Available in sizes XS-XL, the Tavi Noir Studio Sports Bra bra comes in four solid colors as well as a fun, yet classy geo pattern. (Related: 8 Super Stylish and Supportive Sports Bras Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing)