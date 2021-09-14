Best Met Gala entrance ever?

During Monday night's annual Met Gala, which honored the "In America: Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, gymnast Nia Dennis performed an impressive routine on the steps of the venue. Clad in a sparkly blue, Adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit, the 22-year-old athlete — who went viral in January for her routine celebrating Black culture — executed an array of leaps and splits as the Brooklyn United Marching Band performed "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars, among other chart-topping hits.

"Their energy is ecstatic and it's contagious," Dennis told Vogue of the marching band, who were all dressed in red, white, and blue ensembles. "They come with such power and such explosion that they make me want to explode as well." For Monday's routine, Dennis selected moves that could be safely performed both on the mat and on the steps, including a cartwheel-back-handspring-layout, according to Vogue.

Following the performance, Dennis added an Adidas by Stella McCartney diamond new gown over her bodysuit before heading into the gala herself. "This feels like I'm living in a dream," she told Vogue. "People aren't necessarily tuned into gymnastics. I'm really excited to bring the sport to the Met Gala." (Related: Simone Biles Made Her Met Gala Debut In a Stunning 88-Pound Gown)

Nia-Dennis-Entrance-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Credit: Getty Images

Dennis' show-stopping performance — not to mention her fierce style — also nabbed top marks from fellow gymnast Laurie Hernandez. In a post shared Monday on Hernandez's Instagram Story, the 21-year-old athlete celebrated Dennis, writing: "I KNOW THATS RIGHT!! LFGGGG @niaadennis." Dennis later replied, "LAURIEEEE" with a series of heart emojis.