Halima Aden Helped Design a Line of Face Masks for Essential Workers Who Wear Hijabs

Aden, who is a former hospital worker herself, shared why it was important to her to be involved in the project: "Having worked in a hospital, even several months into my modeling career, it was important for me to support this project," Aden said on the project's website. "As many hijab-wearing women are working at healthcare facilities, I wanted to make sure they have a comfortable option for wearing a mask while keeping their hair covered."

As a company, Anywear strives to reduce the negative environmental impacts caused by the fashion industry. Its Banding Together Project, however, was brought to life upon the realization that doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers shouldn't be subjected to physical pain caused by uncomfortable masks worn during long shifts.

To help create more comfortable face coverings and fine-tune the designs, Anywear formed a Frontline Committee made up of three medical professionals, who offered their perspectives on possible solutions. "Until now, what we've been required to wear has kept us safe, but hasn't been the most comfortable," Jacqueline Oraedu, MPAS, PA-C, a physician assistant and member of the Frontline Committee, shared on the Banding Together Project's website. "It's also hard to appear personable behind a mask. Not only will these designs be more comfortable, [but they will also] allow us to show some personality."

The Banding Together Project's products include several different types of customizable headbands, face masks, mask strap-extenders, and medical caps that come with buttons to hold mask straps in place and ease pain and discomfort, particularly around the ears. All products are made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s recommendations for cloth face coverings and are hand- and machine-washable.

"I really wanted the pieces to give a feeling of tranquility and calm, so I went with soft shades that bring a feeling of peace," Aden said of her designs. "It can also get hot running around at the pace health care employees are right now, so a breathable fabric was a must."

The best part? Every time you purchase one of Aden's designs (or, TBH, any design from the Banding Together Project), Anywear will match with a donation of an adjustable headband, hijab set, or medical cap to a healthcare worker in need. Plus, all proceeds from The Banding Together Project will be used to cover the costs of labor, materials, manufacturing, and distribution of products for donation to hospital workers.