It’s been roughly three decades since Halle Berry was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Since then, she’s been open about how she manages the condition, from dietary changes to her workout routine. Now, she’s using her platform to launch an event that will not only raise awareness about life with diabetes but will also support those most vulnerable to the condition.

On November 14 (World Diabetes Day), people from around the globe are invited to join the Wellness Warriorthon, a virtual event featuring “workouts, panels, and cooking segments all centered around living with diabetes today,” Berry wrote in an Instagram post announcing the event.

Berry’s health and fitness platform, Re-spin teamed up with the Sonia Nabeta Foundation, a non-profit that works to reduce the cost of diabetes treatment and provide health care for low-income children with the condition in Africa, to host the event. “Being diabetic myself, this cause is immensely personal to me,” Berry said of the foundation’s work. (Related: The 10 Diabetes Symptoms Women Need to Know About)

To help support the cause, all proceeds from the Wellness Warriorthon will benefit the foundation and the children it serves who face significant challenges when it comes to diabetes due to lack of awareness, insulin insecurity, and health care costs. Tickets start at a $10 donation that grants access to the two-hour virtual event. But you can also spring for a $25 “Gold Circle” ticket, which enters you in a raffle for Re-spin equipment, or a $100 “Platinum Circle” ticket, which includes a curated item from the Re-spin by Halle Berry fitness equipment collection. (Related: The 8 Abs Exercises Halle Berry Does for a Killer Core)

Other panels during the Wellness Warriorthon will explore racial inequities in diabetes care. While children in Africa with diabetes represent some of the most vulnerable affected populations in the world, BIPOC adults in the U.S. with the condition experience disparities as well. Compared with white adults, the risk of having diabetes is nearly 80 percent higher among African Americans, 66 percent higher among Latinx and Hispanic communities, and 18 percent higher among Asian Americans, according to research from Diabetes Care, a medical journal published by the American Diabetes Association. Across the board, people of color also face “lower quality of care” and “greater barriers” to diabetes-related health services, according to the same research. During the Wellness Warriorthon, you can expect to hear from experts such as Ricardo Correa, M.D., an endocrinologist at the University of Arizona, about why these disparities exist and how to navigate the health care system as a person of color. (Related: Why the U.S. Desperately Needs More Black Female Doctors)