Why Fans Are Praising Halsey for Their Latest Post In Honor of Bi Awareness Week

As one fan told the singer on Instagram, "Halsey babe you just get me!"

Friendly reminder: Halsey appreciates you just the way you are.

In a video shared Friday on their Instagram page, the 26-year-old pop star posted an empowering note to celebrate Bisexual Awareness Week, which took place from September 16 through September 23. (Related: What Bisexuality Means, Doesn't Mean, and How to Know If You're Bi)

"A day late but happy bi awareness week! you are perfect how u r," wrote Halsey in the Instagram caption.

The Instagram video itself features Halsey, who recently welcomed their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, overlaid with a collection of comments that read: "Are you still bi?" "But you had a baby?" "I knew you'd end up straight!!!" "Make up your mind!" to illustrate the misconceptions bisexual folks face. Fans then praised Halsey for their post in the comments.

"Halsey babe you just get me! when people say this to me I get so annoyed," wrote one follower on Instagram, while another posted: "YES JUST BECAUSE U DATE A MAN DOES NOT MAKE YOU ANY LESS BI."

ICYDK, a person who identifies as bisexual is "a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/or emotional attractions to those of the same gender or to those of another gender," according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. (Related: LGBTQ+ Glossary of Gender and Sexuality Definitions Allies Should Know)

Further, identifying as bisexual isn't a "stopover" on the way to coming out as gay or lesbian, it's not a "phase," and it doesn't mean you experience attraction as a 50/50 split (i.e. "half gay and half straight"). Rather, people who identify as bisexual may experience attraction to different genders at various points in their life. And, to Halsey's (and the commenter's) point, if someone is in a heterosexual relationship ATM, that doesn't make them any less bisexual. Ultimately, someone's sexual orientation and identity is up to them — regardless of what sort of relationships or sexual experiences they have. (More here: What Is Queer Imposter Syndrome?)

And it's important to recognize that the term "bisexual" may mean different things to different people, psychotherapist and marriage and relationship expert Rachel Wright, M.A., L.M.F.T., previously told Shape.