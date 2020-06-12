The singer, who's been regularly attending Black Lives Matter protests, said tending to her new plants has been rewarding in ways she "could have never imagined."

After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in months-long quarantine orders across the country (and the globe), people started to pick up new hobbies to fill up their free time. But for many, these hobbies have become more than just, well, hobbies. They've grown into core self-care practices that help ease the stress caused by not just COVID-19, but also the civil unrest following the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others in the Black community.

TL;DR: Halsey has been doing the most, and she deserves some quality downtime. Her go-to means of stress relief these days: gardening.

On Thursday, the "Graveyard" singer shared photos of her lush greenery on Instagram, noting her new hobby has been "rewarding in ways [she] could have never imagined."

"Moments of simplicity like this are important for emotional balance," she continued in her caption. (Related: Kerry Washington and Activist Kendrick Sampson Spoke About Mental Health In the Fight for Racial Justice)

If you already have a seasoned green thumb, you probably know that gardening—whether you're fostering an indoor garden or growing plants outside—can be aces for your mental and physical health. Multiple studies support the link between gardening and improved health, including better life satisfaction, psychological well-being, and cognitive function. In a 2018 paper, researchers at London's Royal College of Physicians even recommended that doctors prescribe patients some time in green spaces—with emphasis on nurturing plants and greenery—as a "holistic therapy" for adults of all ages. "Gardening or simply walking through green spaces could be important in preventing and treating ill health," the researchers wrote. "It combines physical activity with social interaction and exposure to nature and sunlight," which in turn can help lower blood pressure and increase vitamin D levels, according to the research. (Related: How One Woman Turned a Passion for Farming Into Her Life's Work)

"Plants make me smile and do exactly what the research has found—lower my stress and elevate my mood," Melinda Myers, gardening expert and host of the Great Courses' How to Grow Anything DVD series, previously told us. "Tending plants, watching them grow, and continually learning as I try new plants and techniques keeps me excited and interested in trying more and sharing what I have learned with others."

As for Halsey, the singer seems to be enjoying not just the relaxing aspects of gardening, but also the (literal) fruits of her labor. "I grew these," she wrote alongside a photo of green beans in her Instagram Story. "I know it doesn't seem like much but it's a testament to the longest time I've spent in one place in eight years, allowing me to even do this. Means a lot to me."