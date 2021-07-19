Halsey will soon be singing lullabies in addition to their top-of-the-charts hits.

The 26-year-old pop star just announced that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together, baby Ender Ridley Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most "rare" and euphoric birth. Powered by love," shared Halsey on Instagram, revealing Ender arrived on Wednesday, July 14.

"...I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatal [vitamins] and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day," she told the publication at the time. (Related: Should New Moms Take Postnatal Vitamins After Childbirth?)

Halsey has long been open with fans about health struggles over the years. In 2017, they shared how her endometriosis surgeries affected their body. In a message shared with fans at the time, Halsey said: "In my recovery, I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too."