Halsey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Alev Aydin
The pop star announced the birth of baby Ender on Instagram.
Halsey will soon be singing lullabies in addition to their top-of-the-charts hits.
The 26-year-old pop star just announced that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together, baby Ender Ridley Aydin.
"Gratitude. For the most "rare" and euphoric birth. Powered by love," shared Halsey on Instagram, revealing Ender arrived on Wednesday, July 14.
Halsey, who announced their pregnancy in January, recently opened up to Allure about the expectations set throughout their motherhood journey. The "Without Me" singer shared that she didn't take her prenatals. (Related: Halsey Opened Up About Letting Go of Expectations for Herself During Pregnancy).
"...I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatal [vitamins] and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day," she told the publication at the time. (Related: Should New Moms Take Postnatal Vitamins After Childbirth?)
Halsey has long been open with fans about health struggles over the years. In 2017, they shared how her endometriosis surgeries affected their body. In a message shared with fans at the time, Halsey said: "In my recovery, I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too."
With Halsey now embracing every moment of motherhood, their famous friends, including Olivia Rodrigo, sent well-wishes Monday on social media.
