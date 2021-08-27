Halsey Just Got Real About the Challenges of Being Pregnant In the Public Eye

While motherhood has been blissful for Halsey, it hasn't been easy.

In a recent interview, the 26-year-old singer alleged that they missed out on media opportunities with publications to promote their new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, due to their pregnancy with son Ender.

"We were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do a maternity cover,'" said Halsey to Zane Lowe on Apple 1 Music. "And I was like, 'It's not a maternity cover. It's about my album — I just happen to be pregnant.' And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't talk about my album?'"(Related: Halsey Opened Up About Letting Go of Expectations for Herself During Pregnancy)

During the interview, Halsey — who welcomed baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July — also spoke about the challenges of being pregnant in the public eye, notably the criticism they received. "I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the time, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married!' It triggered all of these feelings of shame from when I was younger."

Those shameful feelings were also triggered by online comments about their struggles with miscarriages, fertility, and endometriosis, as well as the pressures of performing while trying to conceive. (Related: Halsey Bared Their Breast On Their New Album Cover to 'Celebrate Pregnant and Postpartum Bodies')

Halsey knows, however, that their decisions will never please everyone. "There's also, 'She worked too hard, she never had a family. She's going to die alone. She was too obsessed with work, she never found someone. It's a shame she's not going to have any kids, her career's not going to hold her at night,'" they said in the interview. "OK, so nothing. So f—k 'em and I just was like, 'I'm going to do what I want to do.' You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me."