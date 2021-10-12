Halsey is keeping it real when it comes to their postpartum body.

The "I'm Not a Woman I'm a God" singer, who announced the birth of their first child over the summer, took to Instagram on Monday to address comments made about their postpartum body following a performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

"I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body," began Halsey on Instagram, where they also shared a series of images of their postpartum body. "It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about. I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling."

Halsey — who welcomed baby Ender with Alev Aydin in July — also noted Monday that the first photo featured in their Instagram gallery was taken days after they gave birth. "My body has felt like a stranger's for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of oversharing sometimes but this feels important," continued Halsey on Instagram. "The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don't know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I'm too tired and too busy playing with my darling son."

Halsey then got really real about how what went on behind the scenes for their Saturday Night Live appearance. (Related: Halsey Says Pregnancy Rumors About Them Are "Really Inappropriate")

"With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom-tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job," explained Halsey on Instagram. "I do not want to feed the illusion that you're meant to feel and look 'great' immediately postpartum. That is not my narrative currently."

"If you've been following me because you're also a parent and you dig what I'm doing, please know I'm in your corner," they continued. "I will never have my ' pre-baby body back' no matter how it changes physically because I have now had a baby! And that has altered me forever; emotionally, spiritually, and physically. That change is permanent. And I don't want to go back!"

Halsey concluded their Instagram post by noting while they're not "superhuman," they're doing their "best" when it comes to parenthood. "Doing my best to serve my art and my family whilst keeping it all so very real. Love," they wrote. (Related: Halsey Opens Up About How Endometriosis Surgeries Affected Their Body)

Ahead of their SNL performance over the weekend, Halsey shared a selfie while pumping breast milk in their dressing room. "First time for everything I guess!" posted Halsey on Twitter.

The singer has also been quite candid on Twitter about the changes their body has gone through since welcoming Ender. Last week, Halsey posted what they called a "FAQ" sheet about their breasts postpartum, after receiving a slew of comments and questions about their chest. (Related: Halsey Just Got Real About the Challenges of Being Pregnant In the Public Eye)

"1. They look like that cause I'm breastfeeding," began Halsey. "2. Yeah I can't believe it either 3. Yes they get in the way 4. No I don't know if they'll go back to normal ever 5. Yep they hurt 6. Yes it's weird to look different then I'm used to 7. Yes I'll probs delete this."