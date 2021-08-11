Halsey is savoring every moment of parenthood since welcoming baby Ender Riley earlier this summer. Whether showing off their stretch marks or posting a breastfeeding photo on social media, the 26-year-old singer has embraced the exciting new chapter in their life.

This week, Halsey reflected on their pregnancy journey on Instagram by posting an older photo of their then-growing baby bump. "My fav belly pic I never posted. Miss it already!" exclaimed Halsey of Monday's post.

In the photo, Halsey is seen baring their belly while wearing a black floral shirt and light wash jeans. The pop star, who boasts more than 25 million Instagram followers, was showered with love from fans in the comments section of the post. "Beautiful and amazing mommy," wrote one follower as another gushed, "Your baby is exactly as cute as you."

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aktar welcomed baby Ender in July. The "Colors" singer had announced their pregnancy in January of this year. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," wrote Halsey on Instagram in July following Ender's arrival.

In the weeks following Ender's birth, Halsey commemorated World Breastfeeding Week, which took place from Sunday, August 1, through Saturday, August 7, by sharing a photo of their own experience on social media. "We arrived just in time!" posted Halsey on Instagram last week.

Although it's clear fans cannot get enough of Halsey in parent-mode, the pop star has also been praised for keeping it real on social media. Over the weekend, fans celebrated Halsey after they posted an unedited Instagram photo of their bare stomach that featured postpartum stretch marks. "Finally a celebrity who shows imperfections after childbirth instead of a perfectly toned body right after. You're such a badass!!" commented one follower. Another fan posted, "Wear those tiger stripes proud mama!! Love to see it."