Along with “über-talented singer” and “influential activist”, Halsey now gets to add a new title to her resume: “Mom.” The 26-year-old singer just revealed she’s pregnant with her first child.

To break the good news, Halsey took to Instagram, posting a photo showing off her growing bump with the caption, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”

Based on the star’s past struggles with her reproductive health, it’s safe to say this surprise is likely a welcome one. Back in 2017, the singer shared that she has endometriosis, a condition in which endometrium — tissue that looks and acts like the lining of the uterus — grows outside of the uterus, usually on other organs, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health. Not only can endometriosis cause extremely painful menstrual cramps and bleeding between periods, but it’s also likely to cause infertility. In fact, "researchers think endometriosis may affect as many as one in every two women with infertility," according to the OWH. (Related: Halsey Opens Up About How Endometriosis Surgeries Affected Her Body)

And sadly, that’s something Halsey has talked about experiencing herself. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer shared that she found out she was pregnant while on tour in 2015. “Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert," she said of the experience in a 2018 episode of The Doctors. "And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease." (Related: Meghan Markle Shared the Grief of Her Miscarriage for an Important Reason)

That’s why, at just 23 years old, Halsey said she decided to take her fertility into her own hands and freeze her eggs (aka mature oocyte cryopreservation) – a process in which eggs harvested from the ovaries are frozen, unfertilized, and stored for later use (think: in vitro fertilization), according to the Mayo Clinic. “[Freezing my eggs] is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she shared during her episode of The Doctors. "I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Based on the scientific research available, Halsey had the right mindset. People with endometriosis are typically recommended to freeze their eggs at a younger age, since the success rate of IVF declines as you get older, according to an article in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics. And luckily, studies show that IVF can be successful in some women with endometriosis – particularly when good-quality eggs are fertilized.