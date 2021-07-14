Parenthood has changed Hilary Duff's life in more ways than one. Since becoming a first-time mom to son Luca Cruz in 2012, the "Younger" actress learned to adapt. Not only did Duff change her workout habits, but she also celebrated personal victories (namely, her post-pregnancy strength goals following daughter Banks Violet's birth in 2018), and took her fans along for the ride.

Now a mother of three, Duff gave her 17 million Instagram followers an intimate peek Tuesday into the home birth of daughter Mae James from earlier this year. In the series of photographs, the actress — then sporting bright blue tresses — is seen with her husband of two years, Matthew Koma, as well as her co-star-turned-doula, Molly Bernard.

"For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it's crucial to have the right support system," she writes in the caption. "The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness, and people that support my power. My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before."

Duff, whose mother Susan was also present for Mae's birth, adds that the assistance she had at the time to help support daughter Banks, 2, and son 9-year-old son Luca — with whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — was "the most comforting thought of all."

"All hands on deck. Forever lol," she adds. "This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is. From getting pregnant to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breastfeeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world. It's completely consuming."