Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank from an Ageist Instagram Commenter

Swank, 48, recently announced she's pregnant with twins.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie-Calucchia
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York.
Published on October 7, 2022
Emmy-Rossum-and-Hilary-Swank
Photo: Getty Images

This week, Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America. She revealed that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said live on GMA. "I'm gonna be a mom."

After a swirl of public appearances focused on the happy news, Swank posted a few photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," she captions the post. It has quickly garnered more than 168,000 likes and plenty of cheerful comments from fellow celebrities, including Sophia Bush, Tabitha Brown, Katie Couric, and Chelsea Handler.

Unfortunately, because the Internet and social media can breed just as much negativity as positivity, not everyone who chimed in on the comments section was there to send well wishes. One user made a comment suggesting the 48-year-old was too old to become a mother, but she was quickly put in her place by former co-star and friend Emmy Rossum, reports E! News.

"Aren't you like 50 [years] old?" writes the troll. "Gonna be in your 70s when they graduate college. Might live to see their wedding, maybe."

It didn't take long for Rossum to defend Swank. "Gfy," (as in, "go fuck yourself") replies the Shameless actress, who starred in the film You're Not You with Swank back in 2014.

It's no secret that fertility begins to decline with age after a woman's 20s, and there are risks that come with pregnancy later in life, according to The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. However, how and when a woman decides to have children (if at all) is absolutely no one else's business but her own. Not to mention the fact that people typically don't bat an eye when a man over the age of 40 has a baby.

Based on the series of interviews Swank has given this week, she seems thrilled to be expecting not one but two little ones in the near future.

Apparently, twins run in both her and Scheider's family, the Million Dollar Baby star revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly after spilling the news, reports People. "It's such a blessing," she said. "It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable."

Later, in an interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress shared even more special news: Her twins are due to arrive on her late father's birthday.

Cheers to Swank on her growing family and to friends who stick up for you no matter what!

