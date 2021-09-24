Ireland Baldwin Celebrated Her 'Cellulite, Stretch Marks, and Curves' In a New Bikini Pic

Instagram is essentially a digital diary. Whether you're sharing travel snapshots or selfies, it gives those in your inner circle — or fans from afar — an insight into your life and how you're (keyword) seemingly feeling. Take Ireland Baldwin, for instance. The 25-year-old model boasts nearly 670,000 followers on the social media platform, where she regularly posts images of loved ones, precious pups, and standalone shots. Recently, however, Baldwin took to the 'gram to express that she's thankful for the skin she's in and that she wouldn't have it any other way.

In a series of shots posted Wednesday, Baldwin — who, ICYDK, is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin — is seen posing in a brown bikini, with some photos zoning in on her stomach and backside. "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human," she wrote on Instagram.

The post, which has since amassed over 48,000 "likes" as of Thursday, didn't go unnoticed by Baldwin's fans, who praised the model for her vulnerability. "You make me feel more confident about my own body," shared one follower. "Thank you @irelandbasingerbaldwin for not photoshopping! You are so beautiful!" Another person commented, "Finally women's real bodies are being celebrated, I hope we're able to keep growing even more from here."

Baldwin, who's previously opened up about her past struggles with an eating disorder, had shared a separate body-positive post on Instagram back in May. Posing in a leopard-print bikini, Baldwin wrote, "psa: it's incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisioned [sic] by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!"