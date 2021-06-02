Iskra Lawrence Shared the Daily Affirmation That’s Been Her 'Saving Grace'
Whether she's struggling with her body image or feeling some self-doubt, the model repeats these three words to remember her value.
If you keep hearing about affirmations as a buzzy self-care tool but haven't quite found one that speaks to you, allow Iskra Lawrence to serve up some major inspo. The model and longtime Aerie spokesperson just revealed the simple, three-word statement that she relies on for a little mental boost when self-doubt creeps in — and it might prove to be equally as game-changing for you.
On Tuesday, Lawrence sat down with Molly Sims and Emese Gormley for their podcast, Lipstick on the Rim. During the June 1st episode (which you can listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts) the trio talks candidly about seemingly everything, from Lawrence's experiences in the modeling industry (and constantly being told she's "not enough") to her life now as a successful model, body positivity advocate, and a working mom to her 1-year-old son. (Related: Iskra Lawrence Shared a Compelling Message About Body Dysmorphia and Disordered Eating)
In the interview, Lawrence acknowledges that it's all too easy for women to fall into "negative self-talk," in no small part, of course, due to the rigid (and unrealistic) societal expectations imposed upon women starting at a young age. And Lawrence admits that she's no exception — but there is one thing in particular that helps her rise above these moments of negative self-talk. A vocal critic of the diet and weight loss industry (and an eating disorder survivor) Lawrence repeats the succinct phrase "I am enough" to herself when she needs an instant pick-me-up.
And while this affirmation has been a "saving grace" for Lawrence when she's struggling with her own body image, it's proved incredibly helpful in reminding her of her value every day, in any situation. "Because in any situation, I am enough. I deserve to eat. I am enough. I deserve to move today. I am enough. I deserve to get dressed, be in a loving relationship with a partner, and at work, I deserve the respect and treatment because I am enough. I'm worth that. That's really the base of everything," she says during the interview, noting that it's the National Eating Disorder Association's affirmation too. (ICYDK, Lawrence is also a NEDA ambassador.)
No matter how silly repeating them in the mirror might sound and/or feel, positive self-talk and affirmations can be wildly powerful at shifting your overall mindset. In fact, research suggests that finding a message that resonates with you — whether it's Lawrence's "I am enough" or something else such as "I am grateful for the skin I'm in" — and repeating it as often as you like, can actually help reframe your outlook in the moment and in the future. "In a way, this is similar to exercise — when you exercise routinely, you start to see benefits with your body and mind, such as increased strength and endurance. Similarly, when you continue to use positive affirmations on a regular basis, you start to believe them and your actions will exemplify this, which in turn will make it easier to achieve your goals," Navya Mysore, M.D., a family physician and medical director at One Medical in New York City, previously told Shape.
And Lawrence is not the only star singing affirmations' praises. Lizzo, for example, employs self-love affirmations daily, explaining on Instagram that "talking to [herself] every morning" (aka repeating her go-to phrases) is helping her better her relationship with her body. Ashley Graham and Jennifer Lopez are big fans of this self-care practice, too. And while these celebs tend to reiterate their affirmations aloud, you can write your statement over and over again in a notebook to help override any negative self-talk instead. Putting pen to paper and keeping a gratitude journal is another way to help center your thoughts and remind you that no matter what negative noise your brain might be serving up, you really are enough just as you are. (Looking for more inspo? These are the best affirmations to try right now.)
