If you keep hearing about affirmations as a buzzy self-care tool but haven't quite found one that speaks to you, allow Iskra Lawrence to serve up some major inspo. The model and longtime Aerie spokesperson just revealed the simple, three-word statement that she relies on for a little mental boost when self-doubt creeps in — and it might prove to be equally as game-changing for you.

In the interview, Lawrence acknowledges that it's all too easy for women to fall into "negative self-talk," in no small part, of course, due to the rigid (and unrealistic) societal expectations imposed upon women starting at a young age. And Lawrence admits that she's no exception — but there is one thing in particular that helps her rise above these moments of negative self-talk. A vocal critic of the diet and weight loss industry (and an eating disorder survivor) Lawrence repeats the succinct phrase "I am enough" to herself when she needs an instant pick-me-up.

And while this affirmation has been a "saving grace" for Lawrence when she's struggling with her own body image, it's proved incredibly helpful in reminding her of her value every day, in any situation. "Because in any situation, I am enough. I deserve to eat. I am enough. I deserve to move today. I am enough. I deserve to get dressed, be in a loving relationship with a partner, and at work, I deserve the respect and treatment because I am enough. I'm worth that. That's really the base of everything," she says during the interview, noting that it's the National Eating Disorder Association's affirmation too. (ICYDK, Lawrence is also a NEDA ambassador.)

No matter how silly repeating them in the mirror might sound and/or feel, positive self-talk and affirmations can be wildly powerful at shifting your overall mindset. In fact, research suggests that finding a message that resonates with you — whether it's Lawrence's "I am enough" or something else such as "I am grateful for the skin I'm in" — and repeating it as often as you like, can actually help reframe your outlook in the moment and in the future. "In a way, this is similar to exercise — when you exercise routinely, you start to see benefits with your body and mind, such as increased strength and endurance. Similarly, when you continue to use positive affirmations on a regular basis, you start to believe them and your actions will exemplify this, which in turn will make it easier to achieve your goals," Navya Mysore, M.D., a family physician and medical director at One Medical in New York City, previously told Shape.