Wednesday marked a big day in regard to Britney Spears and her 13-year conservatorship, with Judge Brenda Penny ruling to remove the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. John Zabel, an accountant, is being appointed the temporary conservator, who will oversee Britney's financial affairs, according to People. He will hold the position through the end of the year.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," said Penny on Wednesday, according to the outlet. Spears' conservator of the person, Jodi Montgomery (who oversees the pop star's well-being), will remain on the case, reports Variety. (See: Celebrities Are Speaking Out In Support of Britney Spears)

And, just last week, Rosengart submitted court filings to end Britney's conservatorship, imploring Jamie's immediate removal. "[His] suspension was (and is) a necessary first — and substantial — step toward Ms. Spears' freedom," the documents read, according to People.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing read, according to People. "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter...If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Britney previously spoke out about the negative impacts the conservatorship has had on her mental health. Earlier this summer, the mother of two told the court that she currently has an intrauterine device (a type of contraception that stays implanted in your uterus for several years) and that her conservatorship has forced her to keep it in. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said at a court hearing in June. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children — any more children."

Britney has two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She has yearned to start a family with her new fiance, Sam Asghari. (Related: Sam Asghari Says Girlfriend Britney Spears Is His Fitness Inspiration)