"We have to care about more than just ourselves," the former Friends star said Thursday on an Instagram Story.

When it comes to combatting COVID-19, Jennifer Aniston is not messing around.

The former Friends star recently revealed in the September 2021 cover story of InStyle that she cut off "a few people" who hadn't been vaccinated or haven't addressed their vaccination status. The actress doubled down on her position Thursday after being met with criticism over her comments.

In a post shared Thursday on her Instagram Story, Aniston copied a question from a commenter, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?" before the actress elaborated further on her stance. "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die. BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is comprised (or has previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk," wrote Aniston on her Instagram Story. "THAT is why I worry."

She continued, "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

Aniston originally stated in her September 2021 InStyle cover story that she believes "it's your moral and professional obligation" to inform others of their vaccination status, "since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she added.

Aniston's remarks — both those in her magazine interview and on her IG — come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and misinformation about vaccine safety and efficacy continues to spread. Although the virus itself is continuing to mutate (and as of publication, the Delta variant counts for 83 percent of cases in the U.S.), the vaccines still offer some seriously important protection. Remember, no vaccine is every 100 percent effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and mutations shouldn't ever make the vaccines completely ineffective, according to the World Health Organization. So, while preliminary research suggests the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are 93 percent effective against the Alpha variant (the previously dominant strain of COVID-19), it also shows that they're 88 percent effective against symptomatic cases of the Delta variant. (Related: What Is a Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection?)

This isn't the first time Aniston has encouraged her fans to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. In June of last year, the 52-year-old actress posted a selfie to Instagram with a face covering over her nose and mouth. "I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost ... healthcare workers hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough," wrote Aniston on Instagram at the time. "I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe."