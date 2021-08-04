Jennifer Aniston's inner circle got a little smaller during the pandemic and it appears the COVID-19 vaccine was a factor.

In a new interview for InStyle's September 2021 cover story, the former Friends actress — who has been a vocal proponent of social distancing and masking up since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 — revealed how some of her relationships dissolved due to their vaccination status. "There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she said. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

Aniston, who currently stars in the AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show, added that she believes there is a "moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day." And while the 52-year-old actress recognizes that "everyone is entitled to their own opinion," she has found that "a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The U.S. did reach a vaccination milestone on Monday, however, with 70 percent of eligible adults being partly vaccinated. The Biden administration had hoped to reach this goal by July 4. As of Tuesday, 49 percent of the country's total population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

With the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the CDC is now advising fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in high transmissible areas. Additionally, President Joe Biden announced last week that all federal workers and onsite contractors are required to "attest to their vaccination status." Those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to wear a mask at work, social distance from others, and get tested for the virus once or twice a week.