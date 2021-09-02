If you haven't already, you may want to circle your calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

September is looking to be a big month for Jennifer Aniston. Not only is the 52-year-old actress returning to the small screen with her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show (FYI, Season 2 drops Friday, Sept. 17), but from the looks of her latest Instagram post, it appears she's on the verge of launching a new brand.

In a post shared Thursday with her 37.8 million Instagram followers, Aniston wrote, "something's coming," alongside a pair of photographs. In the opening shot, the Friends alum is seen wearing what appears to be a black oversized blazer and heels with her back turned away from the camera during a photoshoot. The next image is a close-up of Aniston's gorgeous locks with her hands behind her head. (See: The Jennifer Aniston-Approved Anti-Humidity Shampoo Completely Revives Thin, Frizzy Hair)

For those playing internet detective, you'll notice both shots are tagged with the Instagram handle, @lolavie. And while LolaVie's page doesn't feature much currently — sans the same photo of Aniston's blonde hair — an apparent launch date of Wednesday, Sept. 8, is teased in all of the post's captions. So how does a brand come into play, you? Well, public trademark filings for "LolaVie" from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seemingly hint that beauty items are coming, People reported Thursday. The outlet also noted the trademark covered an array of products, ranging from haircare to face and body lotions.

Unsurprisingly, Aniston's followers were pretty excited about the news. "SEPTEMBER = JENTEMBER AND WE AINT COMPLAININ," exclaimed one fan Thursday on the actress's Instagram post. Another added, "Omg I can't wait to see this project."