News and Trends Celebrity News Jennifer Lawrence Revealed She Had Two Miscarriages Before Giving Birth to Her Son Find out how her experiences impacted how she felt about her recent pregnancy. Published on September 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence opened up about having multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her first child, a boy named Cy, in her cover interview for the October issue of Vogue. Lawrence welcomed her first child in February 2022 with husband Cooke Maroney, an art gallerist. Prior to that, she got pregnant in her early 20s and planned on getting an abortion, reports Vogue. However, something happened before she could. "I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal," she revealed to the magazine. Years later, while filming Don't Look Up, she got pregnant again. This time, she was married and wanted to have a baby, but she had another miscarriage. It required a dilation and curettage (D&C), a surgical procedure done to remove tissue from inside the uterus. 6 Medical Reasons Someone May Need to Have an Abortion "I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?" said Lawrence, who spoke with Vogue just a few days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, which had protected the constitutional right to an abortion since 1973. Lawrence isn't alone in her experience. About 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, meaning the spontaneous loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, that number is likely higher, as many miscarriages happen early in pregnancy, sometimes before a person knows they're pregnant. It's rare, but about one percent of women have repeated (two or more) miscarriages, reports the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She's also not the only celebrity to share their experiences with miscarriages. Sharon Stone revealed that she had nine miscarriages on Instagram in June 2022. Megan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Michelle Branch, Shawn Johnson, and Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson have also spoken publicly after their miscarriages in the past. This is all the more important considering research shows that a majority of people think miscarriages are more rare than they actually are, and knowing others have gone through the same experience can help some people feel less alone. While it was likely difficult for Lawrence to open up about her miscarriages, hopefully in doing so, others feel reassured to share their own stories and seek support if they need it.