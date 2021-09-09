Jennifer Lawrence is going to be a mom! The Oscar-winning actress is pregnant and is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, a rep for Lawrence confirmed Wednesday to People.

Lawrence, who will next appear in the star-studded comedy Don't Look Up, was first linked to Maroney, 37, an art gallery director, in June 2018. After getting engaged in February 2019, the couple tied the knot in Rhode Island later that year.

Although Lawrence, 31, has kept much of her personal life private, she previously gushed about Maroney during a 2019 appearance on Catt Sadler's Naked with Catt Sadler podcast. "He's the greatest human being I've ever met," said Lawrence at the time. "He really is, and he gets better."

The Hunger Games star also spoke to Sadler in 2019 about why she wanted to marry Maroney. "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."