Few wedding days go off completely without a hitch, something that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can attest to. After tying the knot in a low-key, middle-of-the-night ceremony in Las Vegas last month, the couple enjoyed a bigger celebration with family and friends in Georgia on August 20th. But, according to Lopez, there were a slew of "unexpected setbacks" prior to the big day.

Sharing wedding photos in her On The JLo newsletter, the multi-hyphenate revealed that the week before the wedding included daily sunset storms at the exact time their Saturday ceremony was set to start, a stomach bug that had "everyone" down for the count, intense heat, and lovebugs everywhere.

Despite what added up to the "makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend," Lopez "never had one doubt," that the wedding would go well, she shared. It seems the couple did enjoy the celebration, and that Lopez was grateful to have the couple's five children — her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner — with them as they exchanged vows.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," wrote Lopez, referencing the nearly two-decade span from when she and Affleck were first engaged. "We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

Lopez shared that after shaking off the standard wedding-day jitters, she locked eyes with her soon-to-be husband. "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she wrote. "Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

All the feels aside, it's clear that these two are flying in the face of stereotypes about the woes of getting back with an ex. Sometimes, even when the initial timing isn't right, you might find your way back to someone under better circumstances, as licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert Rachel Wright, M.A., L.M.FT. previously told previously told Shape.

Wright argued that in some cases — perhaps including with Bennifer — rekindling an old flame means "you're not exploring an old relationship, but rather exploring a new one with someone you tried a relationship with before," especially since you're both likely showing up as a different version of yourselves.

As Lopez herself put it: "The truth is everyone's story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing." Here's to hoping the newlyweds have many happy years ahead of them, no matter what the journey looks like.