Jessica Alba Got Zac Efron to Dance In His 'First TikTok Ever' with Epic Results
Warning: This video may inspire you to get up and move.
Given that Jessica Alba is one of the most notable names in Hollywood, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the actress has a massive fanbase on TikTok too. With over 7 million followers and counting, it seems viewers cannot get enough of Alba's videos, which sometimes feature cameos from her adorable children. For Alba's latest TikTok, however, she enlisted a familiar face who's new to the platform: Zac Efron. (FYI, this is the brand Jessica Alba wears for sweaty workouts and TikTok dance videos.)
In a video shared Wednesday on her page, Alba and Efron are seen busting a move together during a shoot for Visit Dubai ads. "That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance 💃🏽🕺🏻w me… while shooting movie trailers 4 #dubaitourism," wrote Alba of the clip, which has already been viewed a whopping 13.5 million (!) times. Alba also shared the video Wednesday on her Instagram page and gave props to her co-star for learning the moves so quickly.
"This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!!" exclaimed Alba on Instagram. "No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."
Social media naturally had plenty to say about Alba and Efron's performance, with some fans even playing the clip repeatedly. "I can't stop watching this????" commented model April Love Geary on Alba's Instagram, while Efron's younger brother Dylan replied, "Ayy still got it."
Alba and Efron aren't the only celebs dancing their hearts out on social media. Ashley Graham, who is expecting her second child, recently showed off some moves on TikTok while wearing lingerie. Not to mention when Jenna Fischer tap danced to the likes of Avril Lavigne on her Instagram Story last September. Feeling inspired to get up and groove? Here are 4 reasons why you need to take a dance cardio class ASAP. Happy dancing!
Comments