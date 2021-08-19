Warning: This video may inspire you to get up and move.

Jessica Alba Got Zac Efron to Dance In His 'First TikTok Ever' with Epic Results

In a video shared Wednesday on her page, Alba and Efron are seen busting a move together during a shoot for Visit Dubai ads. "That time in #Dubai I got #zacefron to do a #tiktok dance 💃🏽🕺🏻w me… while shooting movie trailers 4 #dubaitourism," wrote Alba of the clip, which has already been viewed a whopping 13.5 million (!) times. Alba also shared the video Wednesday on her Instagram page and gave props to her co-star for learning the moves so quickly.

"This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!!" exclaimed Alba on Instagram. "No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever."