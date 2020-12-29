Jessie J Says She Doesn't Want "Sympathy" for Her Ménière's Disease Diagnosis

Jessie J is clearing a few things up after sharing some news about her health. Over the recent holiday weekend, the singer revealed on Instagram Live that she'd been diagnosed with Ménière's disease — an inner ear condition that can cause vertigo and hearing loss, among other symptoms — on Christmas Eve.

Now, she's setting the record straight on her condition, letting fans know in a new post that she's on the mend after seeking treatment.

The post includes a condensed version of Jessie's since-expired Instagram Live, in which the singer described how she came to find out she has Ménière's disease. The day before Christmas Eve, she explained in the video, she woke up with "what felt like" complete deafness in her right ear. "I couldn't walk in a straight line," she added, clarifying in a caption written across the clip that she "walked into a door to be exact", and that "anyone who has suffered with Ménière's disease will understand" what she means. (If you've experienced something similar during your workout, here's why you get dizzy when you exercise.)

After going to an ear doctor on Christmas Eve, continued Jessie, she was told she has Ménière's disease. "I know that a lot of people suffer with it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice," she said during the Instagram Live.

"I'm grateful that I went [to the doctor] early," she added. "They worked out what it was real quick. I got put on the right medicine and I feel much better today."

Despite breaking down these details in her Instagram Live, and letting people know that she'd found treatment and was feeling better, Jessie wrote in her post that she noticed "a very dramatic version of the truth" circulating in the media after the IG Live was originally posted. "I'm not surprised," she continued in the caption of her follow-up post. "BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight." (FYI: Jessie J always keeps it real on Instagram.)

So, to clear the air, Jessie wrote that she's not sharing her diagnosis "for sympathy."

"I'm posting this because this is the truth. I don't want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened," she explained. "I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different." (ICYMI, she previously told us about her experience with irregular heartbeats.)

Ménière's disease is a disorder of the inner ear that can cause a multitude of symptoms, including severe dizziness or loss of balance (vertigo), ringing in the ears (tinnitus), hearing loss, and a feeling of fullness or congestion in the ear that causes muffled hearing, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). The NIDCD says the condition can develop at any age (but is most common in adults aged 40 to 60), and it usually affects one ear, as Jessie shared about her experience. The institute estimates that about 615,000 people in the U.S. currently have Ménière's disease, and roughly 45,500 cases are newly diagnosed every year.

Symptoms of Ménière's disease usually start "suddenly," typically beginning with tinnitus or muffled hearing, and more extreme symptoms include losing your balance and falling (called "drop attacks"), according to the NIDCD. While there are no definitive answers on why these symptoms happen, they're usually caused by a buildup of fluids in the inner ear, and the NIDCD says the condition may be related to constrictions in blood vessels similar to those that cause migraines. Other theories suggest Ménière's disease may be a result of viral infections, allergies, autoimmune reactions, or possibly genetic variations, according to the NIDCD. (Related: 5 Ways to Stop That Annoying Ringing In Your Ears)

There's no cure for Ménière's disease, nor are there treatments for the hearing loss it might cause. But the NIDCD says other symptoms can be managed in a number of ways, including cognitive therapy (to help reduce anxiety about future incidents of vertigo or hearing loss), certain dietary changes (such as limiting salt intake to reduce fluid buildup and pressure in the inner ear), steroid injections to help control vertigo, certain prescription medications (such as motion sickness or anti-nausea medicine, as well as some types of anti-anxiety medication), and, in some cases, surgery.

As for Jessie, she didn't specify how she's treating her Ménière's disease symptoms, or whether the hearing loss she said she'd experienced was temporary. However, she did say in her Instagram Live that she's feeling better after being "put on the right medicine," and she's focusing on "laying low in silence."

"It could be way worse — it is what it is," she said during her Instagram Live. "I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off... I just miss singing so much," she added, noting that she's "not very good at singing loud yet" since experiencing her Ménière's disease symptoms.