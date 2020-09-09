The trainer says she contracted the coronavirus from a friend who, at the time, didn’t know they were infected.

As some fitness centers begin to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, star trainer Jillian Michaels is warning people about the possible risks associated with going to the gym.

In a new interview with Fox Business, Michaels revealed that she recently contracted COVID-19 from a friend who, at the time, didn’t even know they were infected, let alone that they were passing it on to Michaels.

“A really close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” shared Michaels. “I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy, and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick. But not everybody is that lucky, as we know.” (Here’s everything you need to know about coronavirus transmission.)

While Michaels didn’t say how she specifically caught the virus, she urged people to consider the potential risk of going to a public gym in an area where COVID-19 is still spreading. “If you are afraid of getting COVID-19, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it,” she told Fox Business. “I’d love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is, I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup, and I got it. It’s just that simple.”

Michaels isn’t wrong. Between the enclosed space of a gym, and the sweating and panting of those exercising inside it (read: lots of respiratory droplets flying around), many experts are still extremely wary of the idea of going to public fitness centers, even in locations where COVID-19 infection rates are dropping. “It is far safer to work out at home in order to social distance and avoid people infected with COVID-19 who might not have any symptoms,” Richard Watkins, M.D., an infectious disease physician and a professor of internal medicine at the Northeast Ohio Medical University, previously told Shape.

It definitely helps that gyms are, for the most part, implementing several safety measures to help avoid COVID-19 outbreaks, such as mandating face masks, reducing crowd capacity, canceling group classes, and making certain locker room facilitates off-limits, to name a few. (BTW, yes, it is safe to wear a face mask while working out.)

And so far, those COVID-19 safety measures seem to be paying off, according to a new report from the International Health, Racquet, & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) and MXM, a company that specializes in fitness tracking. The report analyzed local infection rates across the U.S. and compared them to about 50 million gym members’ check-in data from nearly 3,000 gyms and fitness centers (such as Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Life Time, and Orangetheory, among others) between May and August. Based on that analysis, the report’s results suggest that public fitness facilities not only appear to be safe, but they also don’t seem to be contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, of the roughly 50 million gym-goers whose data were collected, only 0.0023 percent tested positive for COVID-19, according to the report.

Still, experts remain cautious about going to the gym amid the pandemic. William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and a professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, admits that certain safety protocols — such as temperature checks, reduced capacity, and wearing face masks — are helpful in mitigating COVID-19 risk. But these practices are still “imperfect,” he previously told Shape.

“You have to think about your own level of risk you’re willing to accept,” noted Henry F. Raymond, Dr.PH, M.P.H., associate director for public health at the Rutgers School of Public Health. “And don’t forget that what you do influences whoever you come into contact with. Do you feel OK going to a gym with other people who are exhaling strenuously and then going home to your grandmother? Think about that.”

Bottom line: Even though some gyms are reopening — and, so far, those reopenings don't seem to be linked to any COVID-19 outbreaks — it's understandable if going to a public fitness center still makes you feel uneasy.

Looking for other ways to stay active in the meantime? You can always use household items to get a serious workout or check out these trainers and studios that are offering free online workout classes during the pandemic.