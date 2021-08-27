JoJo Siwa Will Be Part of the First Same-Sex Pair On 'Dancing With the Stars'

The upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars will be one for the history books — literally. YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, will be paired with a female partner, a first in the show's 30-season history.

"I am so excited to be part of this year's Dancing With the Stars," said Siwa on Thursday in an Instagram video. "And to be dancing with a girl, I think it's so cool, I think it breaks a wall that's never been done before.

Siwa, who previously appeared on Dance Moms, added Thursday on Instagram that she's ready to get started and "can't wait" to meet her partner, who has not yet been revealed. In a separate interview Friday on Good Morning America the 18-year-old spoke about Dancing With the Stars' groundbreaking move.

"I think it's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with," said Siwa on Friday.

In addition to Siwa, gymnast Sunisa (Suni) Lee will also be hitting the Dancing With the Stars ballroom next month after making her Olympics debut this summer. (See: How Suni Lee Stepped Into the Spotlight and Stole America's Heart)

Lee, who is the first Hmong-American gymnast to compete for Team USA, just started her freshman year of college at Auburn University. In order to compete on Dancing With the Stars, she will be taking online classes this semester, according to Good Morning America.

"It's very different than gymnastics but it's obviously not going to be as difficult as doing gymnastics was, so I'm really excited because I kind of just get to have fun and let loose," said Lee during Friday's interview on Good Morning America.

Although the other celebrity contestants competing on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars have yet to be announced, Tyra Banks is returning as host, in addition to judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough.