Jonah Hill has a message for his 3.1 million Instagram followers: please refrain from commenting about his body.

In a post shared Wednesday on his Instagram page, Hill — known for his comedic performances in The Wolf of Wall Street and 21 Jump Street — told his fans that seeing remarks about his physique doesn't make him "feel good," even if the intentions are good-natured. (Related: Why Body-Shaming Is Such a Big Problem — and What You Can Do to Stop It)

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," wrote Hill on Instagram. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

In response to Hill's Instagram post on Wednesday, the Oscar-nominated actor, 37, received a wave of support from his famous followers, including younger sister Beanie Feldstein. "THATS 👏 MY 👏 BROTHER 👏," wrote Feldstein in the comments, while SZA. shared, Absolutely Love you. Thank you !!"

Hill's fans also applauded his recent post, with one Instagram follower commenting: "So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let's focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly."

Hill has been open about his struggles with body image, even reflecting on his past in the 2018 magazine he put together called Inner Children. "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," shared Hill on Instagram at the time. "It's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt got into my head."

Hill continued in his 2018 post, "I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they're ashamed of. For me, it's that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip hop and wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters."

Earlier this year, Hill noted that it took until he was in his mid-30s to take his shirt off in a pool amongst loved ones. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," shared the actor on Instagram in February. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."