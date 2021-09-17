Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Katy Perry became a first-time mom last summer when she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove. And while little Daisy just turned a year old in August, Perry can still vividly remember those first few weeks with her baby girl. (Related: Katy Perry Joked About Getting Ready for the VMAs In a Nursing Bra and Postpartum Underwear)

Speaking recently to Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King as part of the pair's "Joy Ride" tour with Oprah Daily, Perry recalled how she adjusted to life with a newborn, notably those whirlwind early days. "The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise," said Perry, according to E! News. "Your body is feeling insane. You are sleepless."

"Can I just tell you what was the most success with sleep?" stated Perry, before she demonstrated her swaddling skills by using a SwaddleMe (Buy It, $25, amazon.com) on a stuffed toy, according to E! News.

When asked by Winfrey and King about her motherhood journey thus far, Perry gushed that "it's everything [she] was looking for." "I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view," added the pop star, 36, according to E! News.