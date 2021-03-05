The co-founder of the SWEAT app took to Instagram to share that she's currently recovering from her second surgery for the condition "after suffering the worst pain [she's] ever felt."

Kayla Itsines took a quick break from her usual Instagram peppy posts featuring workouts, body transformations, and healthy eats to talk about something a little more, well, serious: endometriosis. On Thursday, the creator of the BBG programs revealed that she has been suffering from endometriosis "for most of [her] adult life" and has decided to open up about her experiences in hopes of bringing attention to the condition.

Along with a paragraphs-long caption explaining her decision and health status, Itsines posted a video of herself breathing heavily while walking on a treadmill. As she explains in the caption, this clip was taken on February 19, two days after having her second surgery for endometriosis. "For me, I didn't know if what I was feeling during my periods each month was abnormal," she wrote. "It took me years of living with that pain before deciding it wasn't right and going to see a doctor to get the surgical treatment I needed and a confirmed diagnosis."

Since her second surgery a few weeks ago, Itsines has been focusing on recovery and feeling hopeful, she explained: "I've been doing everything I can to make sure my body heals, such as light walking on the treadmill. But I'm staying positive and hoping that the procedure helps me to continue managing my symptoms." (Related: Kayla Itsines Says She's Tired of Seeing Clothes Designed to "Hide" Postpartum Bodies)

Unfortunately, it can take many sufferers years to get diagnosed with the pelvic disorder — in fact, research suggests it can take anywhere from four to 11 years after the onset of symptoms to ultimately receive a proper endo diagnosis. (And this process can be even longer and more arduous for Black women, who are less likely to get diagnosed endo overall.)