Kayla Itsines Just Revealed She Has Endometriosis
The co-founder of the SWEAT app took to Instagram to share that she's currently recovering from her second surgery for the condition "after suffering the worst pain [she's] ever felt."
Kayla Itsines took a quick break from her usual Instagram peppy posts featuring workouts, body transformations, and healthy eats to talk about something a little more, well, serious: endometriosis. On Thursday, the creator of the BBG programs revealed that she has been suffering from endometriosis "for most of [her] adult life" and has decided to open up about her experiences in hopes of bringing attention to the condition.
Along with a paragraphs-long caption explaining her decision and health status, Itsines posted a video of herself breathing heavily while walking on a treadmill. As she explains in the caption, this clip was taken on February 19, two days after having her second surgery for endometriosis. "For me, I didn't know if what I was feeling during my periods each month was abnormal," she wrote. "It took me years of living with that pain before deciding it wasn't right and going to see a doctor to get the surgical treatment I needed and a confirmed diagnosis."
Since her second surgery a few weeks ago, Itsines has been focusing on recovery and feeling hopeful, she explained: "I've been doing everything I can to make sure my body heals, such as light walking on the treadmill. But I'm staying positive and hoping that the procedure helps me to continue managing my symptoms." (Related: Kayla Itsines Says She's Tired of Seeing Clothes Designed to "Hide" Postpartum Bodies)
Itsines is far from alone, as endometriosis affects about one in 10 women of reproductive age, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. In addition to Itsines, public figures who have shared their experience with the condition include celebrities such as Julianne Hough, Lena Dunham, Olivia Culpo, and Chrissy Teigen. The condition happens when cells that are similar to those that normally line the uterus grow outside of the uterus, usually on the fallopian tubes, ovaries, bowels, or bladder. It often leads to extremely painful periods and pelvic pain, though the severity of symptoms can vary amongst patients. And while the cause is still unknown, treatments range from birth control to, yup, surgeyr. (Related: This Woman's Struggle with Endometriosis Led to a New Outlook On Fitness)
Unfortunately, it can take many sufferers years to get diagnosed with the pelvic disorder — in fact, research suggests it can take anywhere from four to 11 years after the onset of symptoms to ultimately receive a proper endo diagnosis. (And this process can be even longer and more arduous for Black women, who are less likely to get diagnosed endo overall.)
This is one of the reasons why Itsines is now sharing her own endo journey, according to her caption. The 29-year-old fitness phenomenon wrote that she hopes to inspire others who may be dealing with painful periods like she was to check in with their doctors. "Endometriosis can take a long time to get diagnosed for lots of women as it's sadly brushed off as 'just your time of the month'," she wrote in her caption. "This is the reason I'm talking to you all about my experience and to try and encourage you to take action if you have very painful periods. 1 in 10 of us have it so you aren't abnormal or a special case and you won't be alone if you do get diagnosed like I did."
