Kayla Itsines Is Pregnant with Her Second Child — Her First with Fiancé Jae Woodroffe

Kayla Itsines is pregnant with her second child, Shape can exclusively report. Just a week after announcing her engagement to Jae Woodroffe, the fitness influencer and co-founder of fitness app Sweat is now sharing that she is expecting again.

"I am so excited to be pregnant again and cannot wait to start this next chapter with Jae, Arna, and our little one on the way," Itsines, who shares a daughter named Arna with her ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce, tells Shape. "Jae is so great with Arna and his nieces and nephews, so I know he's going to make an incredible dad. We were both lucky enough to grow up with a sister each, so I'm excited for Arna to have a little brother or sister and experience that sibling relationship which is so special."

Courtesy of Kayla Itsines

The personal trainer already has plans to launch new prenatal workouts in September, which she's currently fine-tuning. "After listening to many pregnant women over the years, many want to continue to exercise throughout their pregnancy to help them feel strong, healthy, and to support their mental health, but not everyone knows where to start," she explains. "My goal is to support women through this life phase and show them that exercise can be a way to help you maintain strength, general health, and mental well-being throughout pregnancy," she says. However, "every pregnancy is different," she adds. So, you'll want to consult your doctor for advice on how best to exercise while pregnant.

While Itsines wants to help women exercise during pregnancy if they choose to, she advises people to concentrate on their individual experiences when it comes to the way bodies change during pregnancy and after giving birth. "As women, and particularly in the age of social media, we often fall into the trap of comparing ourselves to other women and their pregnancy journeys, but there really is no point in comparing yourself to anyone else," she says. "Instead, focus on embracing where you are at in your own journey, be kind to yourself, and focus your time on enjoying the special moments with your beautiful baby."

If you are taking the time to work on your fitness after having a baby, Itsines acknowledges that "mom guilt is real," but it's important to prioritize your own well-being, she says. "Exercise is a crucial part of caring for our health; not only can it help us feel good mentally, [but] it's also an important part of helping women to build and regain strength after childbirth," explains Itsines. "Once you feel ready to start moving your body again and have been given clearance from your health care professional, it's important to start slowly and listen to your body," she adds. "Take it one rep and one workout at a time."

Congrats to Itsines on her second pregnancy and helping others maintain their mental and physical health during and after pregnancy. Her fans surely can't wait to see what resources she creates for expecting and new moms.