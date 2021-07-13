Kayla Itsines Announces Major News with Her Sweat App

The Instagram sensation and personal trainer opened up Tuesday about the next chapter of her fitness journey...and the Sweat brand.

The next chapter of Kayla Itsines' fitness journey is about to begin. On Tuesday, the personal trainer and Instagram sensation announced that her Sweat app (Buy It, $20 per month, join.sweat.com) had been acquired by iFIT, a global health and fitness technology company that includes the NordicTrack, ProForm, and Freemotion brands.

"Through Sweat, we have created an incredible community of women who have changed their lives through fitness," says Itsines. "I'm so excited to be able to reach and support even more women around the world with the iFIT team."

Sweat — which will remain a standalone brand — will collaborate with iFIT to strengthen existing member experience, build international brand presence even further (aka world fitness domination, perhaps?), according to a press release, in addition to growing and diversifying content offerings, notably the introduction of cardio-based and equipment workouts for the app in the coming months. (Related: This 5-Move Full-Body Dumbbell Workout By Kelsey Wells Will Leave You Shaking)

"We are delighted to welcome Kayla's authentic fitness training and charismatic personally — along with Sweat's other star trainers — to the iFit family," says Scott Watterson, the CEO and founder of iFit. "We have a shared vision of helping people around the world achieve their goals for health and well-being." (Related: The Sweat App Just Launched 4 New Beginner-Friendly Workout Programs).

Founded by Itsines and CEO Tobi Pearce in 2015, millions of users currently engage with the Sweat app, which offers more than 5,000 unique workouts through 26 exercise programs that include HIIT, yoga, barre, strength classes, and Pilates. In fact, Itsines just recently upgraded her own gym-based program, High-Intensity Sweat with Kayla, with 12 newly revamped weeks of workouts.

Looking back at her humble beginnings as a trainer in Adelaide, Australia, where she would work with clients in her parents' backyard, Itsines is still coming to terms with where her path has led to thus far.

"I never could have imagined that I would be where I am today," says Itsines. "Looking back, co-founding and building Sweat has been an incredible experience with ups and downs but I hope my journey inspires other women to start a business based on something they are passionate about because you never know where it might take you."