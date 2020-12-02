Keke Palmer Shared How Difficult It Was for Her to Get Diagnosed with PCOS

"I'm not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn't be either," she wrote alongside a series of selfies showing her acne from the condition.

Keke Palmer has no problem being vulnerable. The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal imbalance that causes enlarged ovaries and ovarian cysts and can lead to health issues like irregular periods and infertility.

Palmer said she received the diagnosis after spending years trying to find a solution for her acne (a common PCOS symptom). In a heartfelt post, the actress opened up about the experience and shared three bare-faced selfies that put her skin on full display. Her goal? To make others feel less alone.

"Polycystic ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea," she wrote. "My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed." (Related: Lea Michele Opens Up About How PCOS Has Affected Her Skin)

Continuing her post, Palmer said she "tried everything" to help her acne, including two rounds of Accutane (a medication used to treat severe, cystic acne) and countless lifestyle changes. "People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the 'right' things, my blood tests were fine," she wrote.

It wasn't until Palmer started doing her own research, she said, that she got to the root of the problem. "It took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me," she shared in her post. (Related: Sasha Pieterse Describes the Intense Cyberbullying She Experienced After Gaining Weight As a Result of PCOS)

However, even if you do have these symptoms or a family health history of PCOS-related conditions, other factors need to be taken into consideration, including your age (acne and irregular periods are also common in puberty) and your ethnicity (some races have more body hair), explained Dr. Dokras. So, to say the least, the diagnosis isn't always simple, which can be frustrating for people who just want an answer to their problems — something Palmer said she can relate to.

"This especially makes me sad because my family struggled for years [with their own health issues] and no doctor could help them, they actually misled them and just took their money," she wrote in her post. "It's only because of what my family sacrificed that allows me to even have the resources to share the information I'm sharing with you! Their fight out of poverty gave me a better life and I just want to share what I learn."

Palmer said she hopes that her journey will inspire others to advocate for their health. "I'm posting this to say that it's okay and we can help ourselves," she wrote. "My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree, but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I'm not saying trust WebMD for everything, but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves." (Related: How Acne Positivity Accounts Are Helping People See Their Breakouts Differently)

Palmer may not have an answer to all of these issues (heck, even the experts don't). But there's no denying the power behind simply sharing your experience with something so complicated and difficult that affects so many.