Since the cameras started rolling back in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenners have continued to share seemingly every little moment of their lives with fans — and Kendall Jenner is no exception. The 25-year-old model has long been candid about her struggles with anxiety, from revealing her experiences with sleep paralysis on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to opening up about her "crazy panic attacks" on Good Morning America. And over the years, she's tried all types of anxiety-busting tactics, including, most recently, sound bath meditation. (FYI: Jenner also loves this affordable Amazon humidifier to help her chill out.)

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a video of herself sitting on the floor in a dimly lit room, conducting a DIY sound bath, an ancient healing practice that uses sound therapy to promote healing and relaxation. In the clip, Jenner is running a mallet counterclockwise along the rim of a crystal singing bowl, before side-striking smaller bowls to create sounds at different frequencies. "For you. close your eyes and breathe :)🧠," Jenner captioned her post, inviting her (casual) 159 million followers to take a meditative moment of their own. She finished off with a quick note: "i'm not an expert! just vibrating and growing."

ICYDK, sound healing (such as that via sound bath) entails using specific tools such as gongs, tuning forks, and singing bowls to create sound waves or vibrations that are believed to alter your parasympathetic nervous system (which is responsible for rest and digestion). Essentially, the idea is that by bathing in — or listening to and focusing on — the different sounds, you can slow down your brainwaves to a meditative state.

"Different parts of our bodies — each organ, bone, etc. — vibrate at a specific frequency that is unique to you when [you] are in a state of health and well-being," Elizabeth Meador, owner of Anatomy Redefined, a Chicago-based sound meditation and Pilates studio, previously told Shape. "When we become ill, stressed, [or] encounter disease, the frequency of various parts of our body actually changes, and our own body can experience literal disharmony. Through the sound meditation, your body is able to absorb sound waves to help restore harmony to the body, mind, and spirit." (Related: I Took a Sound Bath And It Changed the Way I Meditate)

And while that might sound a bit woo-woo, sound therapy is backed by actual science. For example, a 2016 study found that singing bowl meditation helped lower blood pressure, improve breathing and circulation, alleviate physical pain, and strengthen immunity.

So how do you start sound bathing like Jenner? In order to incorporate this practice into your own self-care routine, you first need to stock up on the specific tools. Thankfully, you can easily snag your own crystal singing bowl set (Buy It, $150, amazon.com) on Amazon.